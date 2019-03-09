Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Called into work Saturday

Andersen will start in goal Saturday versus host Edmonton, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said Thursday that Andersen would be capped at 56 appearances, but the bench boss ultimately redacted the statement, with Johnston relaying that the Dane could see closer to 60 turns in goal for 2018-19. Andersen's start Saturday will mark his 50th game, this time facing an Oilers club that ranks 22nd in the league in home scoring with 2.97 goals per game.