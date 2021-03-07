Andersen made 27 saves in a 4-2 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Andersen and the Leafs were leading mid-way through the third when William Nylander took a delay of game penalty for putting the puck over the glass. Bo Horvat tallied a power-play goal at 8:49 and J.T. Miller scored 43 seconds later. Nils Hoglander roofed a perfect snap shot with three minutes left to put the game away. Andersen hasn't been nearly as busy this season as he has in previous years -- the Leafs' overall team defense has been strong. Andersen remains a favorable play in wins leagues, but his game isn't star-like. His 2.68 GAA and .906 save percentage remain somewhat pedestrian.