Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Can't stem tide in Game 6
Andersen stopped 37 of 40 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round series.
Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Toronto grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but after Andersen let in a relative softie off a power-play faceoff less than 90 seconds, later the game was dominated by the Bruins, and only a couple of spectacular glove saves by the Danish netminder kept the score as close as it was. Andersen will take a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage to Boston on Tuesday for the deciding Game 7.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up big in Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mauled by Bruins in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal for Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defends home ice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...