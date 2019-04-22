Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Can't stem tide in Game 6

Andersen stopped 37 of 40 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. Toronto grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but after Andersen let in a relative softie off a power-play faceoff less than 90 seconds, later the game was dominated by the Bruins, and only a couple of spectacular glove saves by the Danish netminder kept the score as close as it was. Andersen will take a 2.70 GAA and .925 save percentage to Boston on Tuesday for the deciding Game 7.