Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Career night propels team to victory
Andersen delivered a career high 54 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Columbus.
The Great Dane was the story of the game, overshadowing Nazem Kadri's five-point game. Andersen is a legitimate Vezina candidate and in fact, he should be a Hart candidate given his importance to the Maple Leafs. Cripes, he might even get votes for Prime Minister of Denmark. Andersen is now a play-and-forget player.
