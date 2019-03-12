Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Chased by Lightning

Andersen allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting replaced by Garret Sparks early in the second period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

It's his first regulation loss since Feb. 21, and the first time he's gotten the hook since early December. Anderson's 2.62 GAA and .922 save percentage on the season remains strong, and he'll get a day to clear his head before the Leafs host the Blackhawks on Wednesday.