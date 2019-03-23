Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Clashing with Rangers
Andersen will take on the Rangers as a home starter Saturday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
The Maple Leafs are a shoo-in for the playoffs, which means we should see a composed netminder in Andersen. He'll take on a hapless Rangers team with five straight losses in a division that currently features six clubs with a winning record. Andersen is 34-15-4 with a 2.73 GAA and .918 save percentage through 54 games this season -- those numbers are in line with his career averages, and the only drag on his fantasy value is that he's only pitched one shutout this year.
