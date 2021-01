Andersen stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Both teams' offenses got the season off to great starts, but Andersen delivered in the extra frame and made a huge blocker save to preserve the tie before Morgan Rielly fired home the winner. The 31-year-old netminder has averaged 34 wins over the last four seasons, and while a shortened schedule and solid backup in Jack Campbell could make it tough for Andersen to match that mark, he still seems headed for another strong campaign.