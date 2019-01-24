Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up big against Caps

Anderson stopped 41 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

It's the third time this season Andersen has made 40 or more saves in a game. The netminder will head into the All-Star break with a 2.56 GAA and .923 save percentage, and his 22 wins ranks third in the NHL behind Marc-Andre Fleury (27) and Martin Jones (23).