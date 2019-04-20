Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up big in Boston
Andersen turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series.
He very nearly posted a shutout, but Boston was able to get a puck by the 29-year-old inside the final minute of the game with its own goalie pulled. Andersen has been alternating strong performances with shaky ones in the series, adding up to a 2.62 GAA and .925 save percentage, but that's been good enough to stake the Leafs to a 3-2 lead. He'll look to finish off the Bruins on home ice Sunday.
