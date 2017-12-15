Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short against Wild
Andersen made 24 saves on 26 shots in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
Andersen didn't play poorly, but the Maple Leafs couldn't muster much offense and ended up getting shutout by Alex Stalock and the Wild. The workhorse netminder has picked up back-to-back losses, but he hasn't been at fault in either of them. With an impressive 17-10-1 record and .922 save percentage, the 28-year-old remains a must-start in fantasy. The Leafs are going through a bit of a slump without their star forward Auston Matthews (upper body), but they remain an Eastern-Conference powerhouse and should get back on track in the near-future. Keep Andersen rolling, as he's been dynamite this season and will be back in the win column in no time.
