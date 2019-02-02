Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short against Wings

Andersen managed 30 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime road loss to the Red Wings.

Andersen and his allied skaters had trouble containing fleet-footed forward Andreas Athanasiou, who generated three assists for a Wings that team most felt had no chance of winning this contest. Detroit's Gustav Nyquist jammed in a loose puck to open the scoring and alternate captain Dylan Larkin scored a go-ahead goal in the third period on the man advantage, but Andersen was saddled with the OT loss due to Nyquist's slick across-the-crease dish to defenseman Danny Dekeyser.