Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short in Boston

Andersen stopped 27 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Boston's final two goals were scored into an empty net. The Danish netminder made some big saves to keep the Leafs in this one through two periods, but Tuukka Rask made a few more, and the Bruins finally pulled away in the third. Andersen has put together three strong regular seasons since coming to Toronto, winning at least 33 games in each, but until the Leafs make a splash in the playoffs, his tenure as the team's No. 1 goalie will seem disappointing.