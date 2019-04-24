Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up short in Boston
Andersen stopped 27 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round series.
Boston's final two goals were scored into an empty net. The Danish netminder made some big saves to keep the Leafs in this one through two periods, but Tuukka Rask made a few more, and the Bruins finally pulled away in the third. Andersen has put together three strong regular seasons since coming to Toronto, winning at least 33 games in each, but until the Leafs make a splash in the playoffs, his tenure as the team's No. 1 goalie will seem disappointing.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Can't stem tide in Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod for Game 6•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Comes up big in Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Game 5•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mauled by Bruins in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...