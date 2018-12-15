Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Commanding crease Saturday

Andersen will be the road starter versus the Panthers on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.

The Panthers reportedly will counter with Roberto Luongo, as the team looks to snap a four-game losing streak in the division that it shares with the Leafs. Toronto has lost three of the last four games, but Andersen is on pace for 44 wins to complement robust rate stats, including a 2.50 GAA and .925 save percentage over 67 contests.