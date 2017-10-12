Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Concedes six times in defeat
Andersen made 25 saves on 31 shots in a 6-3 Wednesday loss to New Jersey at home.
When the Leafs' offense has a tough night, Andersen's play of late simply isn't going to be good enough. The goaltender didn't get it done against New Jersey and has struggled all season with. 3.97 GAA through four games. For now, he's not a great play on fantasy rosters.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Wednesday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins third straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Chicago on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins with 30 saves, but allows five goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Saturday night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands on head to keep Jets from soaring•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...