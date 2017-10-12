Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Concedes six times in defeat

Andersen made 25 saves on 31 shots in a 6-3 Wednesday loss to New Jersey at home.

When the Leafs' offense has a tough night, Andersen's play of late simply isn't going to be good enough. The goaltender didn't get it done against New Jersey and has struggled all season with. 3.97 GAA through four games. For now, he's not a great play on fantasy rosters.