Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Concedes three in overtime loss
Andersen stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime defeat against Columbus on Monday.
When you consistently face 30-plus shots, it's tough to stay elite at all times. Andersen wasn't bad on Monday, but a .909 save percentage is nothing special and certainly doesn't compare to his past three games (.944, .943 and .944). Still, given his workload, it's an understandable performance and shouldn't alarm anyone.
