Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues his struggles in win
Andersen picked up a win, but only stopped 25 of 28 shots in the 4-3 victory over Vegas on Monday.
Andersen kept up his struggles with a low save percentage despite earning the victory over the Golden Knights. A win over a team that's flying high might help Andersen in terms of playing time, but he can't keep playing like this when the Leafs meet a team that can slow down their attacks.
