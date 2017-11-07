Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues his struggles in win

Andersen picked up a win, but only stopped 25 of 28 shots in the 4-3 victory over Vegas on Monday.

Andersen kept up his struggles with a low save percentage despite earning the victory over the Golden Knights. A win over a team that's flying high might help Andersen in terms of playing time, but he can't keep playing like this when the Leafs meet a team that can slow down their attacks.

