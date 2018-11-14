Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues red-hot play
Andersen turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
The Maple Leafs managed the game flow, so Andersen wasn't tested much. This is Andersen's fourth straight win, and he's been extraordinary with a .977 save percentage in that span that includes a shutout. He'll look to keep up the trend against the Sharks on Thursday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In pursuit of fourth November win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 38 saves in win over Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to face Devils at home•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Backstops Toronto to home win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: First shutout this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...