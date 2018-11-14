Andersen turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The Maple Leafs managed the game flow, so Andersen wasn't tested much. This is Andersen's fourth straight win, and he's been extraordinary with a .977 save percentage in that span that includes a shutout. He'll look to keep up the trend against the Sharks on Thursday.

