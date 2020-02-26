Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues slump in win

Andersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Since shutting out the Penguins last Thursday, Andersen has yielded nine goals on 76 shots and posted a save percentage below .900 in two games. The shutout makes things look a lot better, but Andersen has really struggled lately, going 2-4-0 with an .877 save percentage in his last six games. It's been a rough season for Andersen overall too, as he is 26-13-6 with a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage in 48 games this season.