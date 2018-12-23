Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Continues to impress
Andersen made 25 saves in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
Andersen has won three straight and 20 on the season. The Great Dane is delivering solid, Cup-quality goaltending. Use him well.
