Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Could practice Tuesday
Andersen (upper body) could practice Tuesday after "positive results" on his concussion test following Monday's contest, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Fortunately, it sounds like Andersen avoided any major injury and may not miss any time. Another update should be available tomorrow after the Maple Leafs' practice session.
