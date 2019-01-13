Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Could return Monday

Andersen (illness) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen shook a groin injury and was in line to start Saturday versus the Bruins before succumbing to an illness. That flu bug appears to have been minor since Andersen was one of two goalies -- Garret Sparks (concussion) being the other -- on the ice for Sunday's practice. That's a positive sign that Andersen could be available for Monday's home game versus Colorado, so look for him to be activated from injured reserve before that contest.