Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Crashes Stars' party at home
Andersen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Dallas.
For the first time since Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, Andersen has won back-to-back starts. The Dane owns a 24-9-6 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage this season and while he's had his share of struggles, Toronto boasts enough firepower in front of Andersen to make up for the odd poor outing. A matchup with the lowly Senators up next could see the Leafs give Michael Hutchinson a start, though, nothing has been confirmed yet.
