Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Crowns Kings in Toronto
Andersen made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.
Andersen's record moves to 8-2-2 on the season, and he now has gone eight straight games without a regulation defeat. The Maple Leafs have not yet announced a starter for Thursday's game against Vegas, but expect the Dane to get the nod against the Golden Knights.
