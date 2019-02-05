Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Cruises to easy win

Andersen turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

After a scoreless first period, the Leafs' offense began lighting the lamp like it was a pinball machine, and Andersen had a comfortable 3-0 lead before Rickard Rackell ruined his shutout bid early in the third period. It's the netminder's best performance since returning from injury in mid-January, and Andersen now has a 3-2-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and .922 save percentage over that six-game stretch.