Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzles in Game 1 win
Andersen was spectacular Thursday, stopping 37 of 38 shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins.
There was cause for concern after Andersen's sub-par conclusion to the regular season, but the Dane was solid versus Boston and benefitted from his team's sound defensive play from start to finish. Toronto will now look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Saturday.
