Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzles in Tampa
Andersen turned aside 36 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
A spectacular game from Andersen, who made some key saves late the middle frame and then shut the door in the third to give Toronto a statement victory over the league leaders. It's his first win since returning from a groin injury that caused him to miss eight games. Andersen's record is now 21-10-1 with a GAA and .923 save percentage.
