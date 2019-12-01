Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzling saves stymie Sabres

Andersen made 29 saves, including several spectacular game savers in overtime, in a 2-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday night.

Andersen was once again the Leafs' best player -- he flat-out dazzled in OT. The Great Dane has won four straight and thank goodness. The Leafs don't have a reliable back-up, so everything is on Andersen. That's not an issue right now, but workload will become an issue if the team can't get him some help.