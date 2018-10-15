Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dealing with knee injury

Andersen has a knee issue and is considered day-to-day, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

This may explain why Garret Sparks is starting against the Kings on Monday. The expectation is that Andersen will be able to start Thursday when the Maple Leafs plays the Penguins, but keep an eye on his status just to be sure.

