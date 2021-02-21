Andersen stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 5-3 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, chaos reigned in the second, but Andersen did enough to keep the Maple Leafs ahead 4-2. The teams exchanged goals in the third, but it didn't alter the result. Andersen improved to 11-3-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 16 outings. The Dane remains Toronto's unquestioned No. 1 goalie and should start again in Monday's home game versus the Flames.