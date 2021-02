Andersen will start in the home crease Monday versus the Canucks.

Andersen sports a 7-2-1 record despite a putrid .896 save percentage and a 2-81 GAA. Consistent offensive support is keeping Andersen's record afloat, but he's getting plenty of help defensively, as he's averaged just 27 shots against per game. The Canucks are a threatening offense, though, as they've averaged 3.20 goals per contest -- 14th in the league.