Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Monday
Andersen will start in goal against the Kings on Monday evening, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
According to Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, it was actually Toronto's No. 2 goalie Garret Sparks occupying the starter's net for morning skate. This is pure speculation, but perhaps Sparks was on the ice for a quick tuneup and nothing more. Andersen is 6-1-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .925 save percentage in his career against LA, so that had to factor into his getting the starting nod.
