Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Thursday
Andersen will patrol the blue paint on the road against the Red Wings on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen has given up four goals in each of his previous two starts for a disappointing .860 save percentage. Considering Detroit is putting up just 26.3 shots per game (eighth fewest in the league), it could be a lighter workload for the netminder. At this point, it would take a pretty long run of poor form for the Dane to lose the starting job to Garret Sparks, so look for the team to ride out his early season struggles.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets four through in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky night in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Penciled in for season opener•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...