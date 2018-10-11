Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Thursday

Andersen will patrol the blue paint on the road against the Red Wings on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen has given up four goals in each of his previous two starts for a disappointing .860 save percentage. Considering Detroit is putting up just 26.3 shots per game (eighth fewest in the league), it could be a lighter workload for the netminder. At this point, it would take a pretty long run of poor form for the Dane to lose the starting job to Garret Sparks, so look for the team to ride out his early season struggles.