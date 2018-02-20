Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending goal against Florida
Andersen will tend the twine for Tuesday night's showdown with the Panthers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
After seeing his four-game win streak come to an end Saturday, Andersen was given the night off Sunday and will return to the starter's net looking to put in a solid effort after allowing three goals or more in six of his last seven starts. Florida will give him a serious run for his money in that regard though, as that team is currently averaging 3.75 goals per game and 34.0 shots per game in February.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Loses for just first time in five starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Career night propels team to victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Preparing to face Columbus•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns away 31 to beat Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...