Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending goal against Florida

Andersen will tend the twine for Tuesday night's showdown with the Panthers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

After seeing his four-game win streak come to an end Saturday, Andersen was given the night off Sunday and will return to the starter's net looking to put in a solid effort after allowing three goals or more in six of his last seven starts. Florida will give him a serious run for his money in that regard though, as that team is currently averaging 3.75 goals per game and 34.0 shots per game in February.

