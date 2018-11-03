Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net in Pittsburgh
Andersen will start in goal against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen will be out for revenge since stopping 36 of 37 shots from the Pens on Oct. 18 amounted to a regulation loss. The third-round draft pick (Anaheim, 2012) is preparing for his seventh consecutive start, having posted a 6-5-0 record through 11 games. However, without phenom Auston Matthews (shoulder) in tow, the Maple Leafs will need to work that much harder to secure victories in support of the Danish backstop.
