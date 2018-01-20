Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net Saturday
Andersen will tend the twine for Saturday night's contest in Ottawa.
Andersen's last four starts have resulted in losses, though three of them were extended out to overtime, but it's worth noting that the worst of these performances came just ten games ago against this same Senators team. Despite all that, the Danish goalie has still managed a decent .917 save percentage over the losing streak, so we'll see if he can break free from this funk Saturday.
