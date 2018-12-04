Andersen will start in net Tuesday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen set aside 38 of the 41 shots he faced in Sunday's victory over the Wild, marking the third straight game he's made 38 saves and also his third straight win between the pipes. He's pieced together his best season in Toronto thus far and one of the best of his career, owning a career-best .931 save percentage to go along with a 2.30 GAA and a 15-7-0 record thus far. He catches the Sabres at the right time, with the opposition in the midst of a three-game losing streak after a hot start.