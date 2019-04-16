Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defends home ice
Andersen finished with 34 saves Monday, allowing two goals in a 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
Andersen authored perfect first and third periods (as did Tuukka Rask), with all five goals coming in what was a wild second period. The 29-year-old Dane has limited Boston to two goals or fewer in two of three games this series and holds a 2-1 record in the postseason to go along with a 2.34 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Andersen will be in goal Wednesday for Game 4.
