Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Designated puck stopper against New Jersey
Andersen will tend twine as Thursday's road starter versus the Devils, TSN reports.
As noted in this report, the Danish goalie hasn't been yanked from any of his 16 starts, even though he's yielded at least five goals in a given contest five times this season. While that has hurt Andersen's peripherals (3.25 GAA, .901 save percentage), coach Mike Babcock's patience has been instrumental in helping his goalie reach 10 wins just a month and a half into the season. The Auston Matthews-less Leafs will be facing a Devils team that is 6-1-1 on the road and will welcome venerable centerman Travis Zajac (pectoral) back into the lineup.
