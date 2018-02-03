Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Designated road starter

Andersen will see shots from the Bruins as a road starter Saturday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Andersen triumphed over the B's on Nov. 10, as he pushed aside 33 of 35 shots. However, the Atlantic Division foe has gone 7-1-2 over the past 10 games to remain three points ahead of the Leafs in the standings. There's a lot to like about Freddie's record (25-14-4) and robust save percentage of .922, but even without Brad Marchand (suspension), we'd expect Boston to put up a good fight in this one.