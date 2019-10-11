Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dizzied by deft hands of Bolts
Andersen was pulled in the third period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning. He made just 21 saves.
All seven goals were on him, but they weren't all his fault. The Bolts' top line put up 11 points and their puck movement was absolutely dizzying. This one was ugly, but Andersen will shake this off.
