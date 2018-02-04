Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Done in by lack of offensive support

Andersen made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins. He allowed three goals.

The Bruins got a couple of lucky bounces, but all-in-all, they were better than the Buds. Andersen was again his stellar self, but it's almost impossible to offset an almost complete lack of offense from his teammates. Keep him rolling -- he's too good to be on the losing side for long.