Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Doubtful for Friday

Andersen (upper body) isn't expected to be available for Friday's contest versus the Ducks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

After sitting out the trip to New York, Andersen has seemingly not made enough progress to return to action after leaving prematurely versus the Panthers on Monday. Barring a late change, it can be assumed that one of the three other netminders on the roster as of Thursday will get the starting nod versus Anaheim.