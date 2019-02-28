Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Downs Oilers for win No. 30
Andersen stopped 34 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
The Leafs' offense didn't create much suspense in this one, handing Andersen a 5-1 lead before the midway point in the game, but the 29-year-old netminder was still as sharp as usual. He's won three straight starts to give him 30 victories on the season, tying him with Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury for the league lead, and Andersen has put together an 8-2-2 record, 2.68 GAA and .922 save percentage through 12 outings in February.
