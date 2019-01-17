Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start in Tampa
Andersen will start in goal Thursday evening against host Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen returned from an illness and groin injury Monday against the Avalanche, but to say it was a rude awakening would be putting it mildly, as the sixth-year netminder allowed four goals on 36 shots in the 6-3 loss. Certainly, Andersen won't be able to dwell on that performance with a battle against the league's top offense looming.
