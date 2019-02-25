Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start Monday
Andersen will be in the net forToronto in Monday's game against the Sabres, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Andersen will take aim at his 100th win as a member of the Leafs and should have a good shot at securing it at home versus a reeling Sabres squad that has lost four of its last five games. The Danish netminder has been solid if unspectacular through 10 appearances in February, logging a 6-2-2 record to go with a 2.71 GAA and a .921 save percentage.
