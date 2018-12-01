Andersen will tend twine in Saturday's road game against the Wild, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Most of the attention around Toronto is currently centered around William Nylander and how the restricted free agent must re-sign with the Maple Leafs by 5 p.m. ET or else he'll forfeit his eligibility to play for the rest of the season. However, there's still a game to be played, with Andersen being matched up against a Minnesota team that ranks 11th in the league by means of averaging 3.2 goals per game.