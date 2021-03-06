Andersen will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Canucks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen returned from a lower-body injury for Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs, marking his third consecutive victory. The 31-year-old's .909 save percentage is solid yet unexciting, but he's managed a 12-3-2 record due to a plethora of offensive support. This is a favorable matchup regardless, as the Canucks rank 20th in the league with 2.81 goals per game.