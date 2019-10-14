Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start Tuesday
Andersen will guard the cage against the Wild on Tuesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Andersen has already seen mixed results early this season but is coming off a strong 27-save win over the Red Wings. His .886 save percentage and 3.38 GAA looks rough on paper but it should improve against a floundering Minnesota offense. Andersen is still a must-start in all formats right now.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shakes off bad loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks to bounce back against Wings•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dizzied by deft hands of Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets in three in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.