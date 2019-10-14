Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start Tuesday

Andersen will guard the cage against the Wild on Tuesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen has already seen mixed results early this season but is coming off a strong 27-save win over the Red Wings. His .886 save percentage and 3.38 GAA looks rough on paper but it should improve against a floundering Minnesota offense. Andersen is still a must-start in all formats right now.

