Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start versus Canes
Andersen will tend the twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen is coming off a troubling outing where he was yanked after allowing six goals on 28 shots to the Bruins. The Canes lead the league with 38.7 shots per game but rank 29th at 2.50 goals per game. This will be a solid opportunity for Andersen to get back on track
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Mercy pull after off night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on to beat Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stating case to be NHL's best•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start on Nylander Day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...