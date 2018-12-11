Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Draws start versus Canes

Andersen will tend the twine in Tuesday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Andersen is coming off a troubling outing where he was yanked after allowing six goals on 28 shots to the Bruins. The Canes lead the league with 38.7 shots per game but rank 29th at 2.50 goals per game. This will be a solid opportunity for Andersen to get back on track