Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops consecutive starts
Andersen stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
Andersen may have deserved a kinder fate in this one, allowing only a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal and a Valeri Nichushkin short-handed breakaway tally. Throw out Tuesday's 5-1 drubbing at Philadelphia and Andersen has turned in a solid couple of weeks for the Maple Leafs. For the season, he's 13-7-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting for second straight night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzling saves stymie Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Grabs second shutout of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.