Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Drops consecutive starts

Andersen stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Andersen may have deserved a kinder fate in this one, allowing only a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal and a Valeri Nichushkin short-handed breakaway tally. Throw out Tuesday's 5-1 drubbing at Philadelphia and Andersen has turned in a solid couple of weeks for the Maple Leafs. For the season, he's 13-7-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .918 save percentage.